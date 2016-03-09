STOCKHOLM, March 9 Clothing sales in Sweden, measured in comparable units and in current prices, rose 3.2 percent in February compared to the same month last year, the Swedish Trade Federation's Stilindex said on Wednesday.

Sales of shoes were up 3.3 percent.

Mikael Sandstrom, chairman of the Swedish Trade Stil, said in a statement he expected an undramatic development for March sales. (Reporting by Olof Swahnberg; Editing by Daniel Dickson)