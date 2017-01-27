STOCKHOLM Jan 27 Fredrik Lundberg, one of
Sweden's most powerful tycoons, and former finance minister
Anders Borg have been questioned by prosecutors as suspects in a
bribery probe.
Forestry firm Holmen, where Lundberg is chairman,
said Lundberg was suspected of offering a bribe related to
hunting events arranged by Holmen. Borg is suspected of taking a
bribe at a hunt in 2014, the prosecutors' anti-corruption unit
said, without giving further details.
Both men deny any wrongdoing and neither have been charged
with any crimes.
"I suspect the hunt is connected to (Borg's) position as a
member of the government," Alf Johansson, prosecutor at the
Swedish Prosecution Authority's anti-corruption unit, told
Reuters on Friday.
The prosecutor did not elaborate further on the specifics
about the case.
Borg's lawyer Hans Strandberg denied that Borg's
participation in the hunt would have constituted accepting a
bribe because he was intending to pay for himself when he
accepted the invitation and was out of office by the time the
event happened.
Holmen said in a statement on Thursday night that Lundberg
was being questioned as a suspect.
The company's CEO Henrik Sjolund told Reuters on Friday that
hunting events were customary for a company that owns a lot of
forests and had been good for the company's networking and
its brand for many years.
"If the prosecutor would draw another conclusion we will
have to adapt to that in the future, but that is not where we
are today," Sjolund told Reuters.
"We believe we have complied with the applicable rules, both
us, Holmen, as well as Fredrik Lundberg," he said.
After inheriting his construction and property holding firm
Lundbergforetagen from his father in the 1980s,
Lundberg has shown steadily rising returns and steadily expanded
his power in Swedish business.
Lundbergforetagen is the biggest shareholder in Holmen and
also Industrivarden, which has major stakes in
Swedish blue chips such as telecommunications firm Ericsson,
truck maker Volvo and lender Handelsbanken.
Lundberg said in a statement sent by Lundbergforetagen: "I
am convinced that both Holmen and I have managed everything
correctly and that no violations have occurred."
Borg's lawyer Strandberg said the invitation to Borg to
attend the hunt was made in spring 2014 but his centre-right
government lost an election and he attended the hunt in
mid-October after having left his post as a minister.
"It has no connection whatsoever really to his finance
minister post," Strandberg told Reuters. "He denies that he
would have done anything wrong."
Reuters was unable to immediately determine what the law
stipulates.
Borg was one of Europe's best known finance ministers. After
serving in two consecutive centre-right governments between 2006
and 2014 he entered the corporate sector. He is deputy chairman
of investment company Kinnevik and became an adviser for
Citigroup in 2015.
