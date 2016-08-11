* July CPI +1.1 pct y/y vs forecast +0.8 pct

* CPIF +1.4 pct y/y vs forecast +1.2 pct

* Outcome above Riksbank's forecasts

STOCKHOLM, Aug 11 Swedish consumer prices rose more than expected in July from a year ago, reducing the likelihood of further easing by the central bank which has struggled to boost inflation that has been stubbornly below target.

The statistics office said on Thursday that its consumer price index rose 0.1 percent from June and 1.1 percent from a year ago. Analysts polled by Reuters had expected a 0.2 percent fall in July and an 0.8 percent annual rise.

"This gives the Riksbank some breathing room," said Olle Holmgren, analyst at SEB. "On the margin, this dampens the probability for new stimulus."

The Swedish crown strengthened to its highest level in 7 weeks against the euro after the data.

Underlying inflation (CPIF), which strips out the effect of interest rate changes on mortgages, was up 0.1 percent on the month and 1.4 percent on the year, against expectations for a 0.1 percent drop an increase of 1.2 percent, respectively.

The outcome is a step forward for the central bank which had forecast headline prices rising 0.9 percent on an annual basis and underlying inflation at 1.3 percent.

The Riksbank has been struggling with flat-lining consumer prices and underlying inflation has been below the 2-percent target for more than 5 years, despite relatively high economic growth during much of that period.

In an effort to push up prices closer to its 2 percent target, the central bank has slashed its main interest rate to a record low -0.50 percent and launched a bond buying programme.

At its latest policy meeting in early July, the Riksbank left its key rate unchanged but delayed the timing of future rate hikes due to increased economic uncertainty following Britain's vote to leave the European Union.

The Riksbank's next rate announcement is due on Sept. 7. (Reporting by Johan Sennero; Editing by Alistair Scrutton)