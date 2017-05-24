LONDON May 24 Sweden's crown rose to an 8-day
high on Wednesday after the Swedish central bank called on
regulators to introduce a 5 percent leverage ratio requirement
on Sweden's banks to strengthen them against potential shocks.
In its semi-annual stability report, the Riksbank warned
that rising household debt was a serious threat to Sweden's
economy and called on the Financial Supervisory Authority to
introduce the extra requirement from the start of next
year.
The Swedish crown rose as much as 0.2 percent to 9.7150
crowns per euro after the report came out, up from 9.7480 crowns
per euro earlier. It then fell back to 9.7285 crowns,
just 0.1 percent higher on the day.
"First of all the six month extension on QE (quantitative
easing) has raised the perception monetary policy is on
autopilot for the rest of the year," said Josh O'Byrne, currency
strategist at Citi, commenting on the move.
"The macroprudential arena was thought to be much less
relevant for monetary policy given their emphasis on
(supporting) inflation at a time when we have seen strong growth
in the economy and asset prices. So the impact has been minimal
this morning."
(Reporting by Patrick Graham and Ritvik Carvalho)