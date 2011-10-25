* Debt Office sees slower growth narrowing 2011, 2012 surpluses

* Says uncertain outlook means privatisation plans put on ice

* Warns of risk euro zone crisis could be worse than expected

* Sees rise in government borrowing (Adds detail)

STOCKHOLM, Oct 25 Sweden will run a budget surplus this year and next, weathering the impact of slowing growth rates and lost income from planned state asset sales that have now been put on ice, the country's Debt Office said on Tuesday.

Unlike most of Europe, still fast-growing Sweden's public finances are in robust shape, enabling the government to plan extra spending to support growth as the global outlook deteriorates.

The Debt Office said it expected the government to continue to run a budget surplus even though the economy is slowing, and the uncertain environment meant privatisation plans would be deferred.

"Despite the slowdown, Swedish central government finances continue to be stable," the Debt Office said in a statement.

"This is due to relatively low expenditure pressure, a prudent fiscal policy and some continued increase in important tax bases, such as consumption and gross wages."

The Office warned that should the euro zone not solve its current debt problems, "there is an obvious risk that the crisis will deepen and that the economic outlook will be considerably worse".

The Debt Office forecast a surplus of 69 billion Swedish crowns ($10.5 billion) this year, narrowing to 25 billion next year due to lower tax revenues and higher spending on unemployment benefits.

In its previous forecast in May it saw a budget surplus of 99 billion this year and 68 billion in 2012.

"The cut for 2012 was ... bigger than we had expected, but that is explained by the fact they don't think there will be any privatisation income from state companies," said Andreas Jonsson, analyst at Nordea.

"That is a bit of a surprise given that as late as the budget bill, the government calculated 15 billion in privatisation income for 2012 and onward."

The Debt Office said the smaller surpluses would lead to an increase in government borrowing.

Issuance of nominal government bonds will increase to 35 billion Swedish crowns ($5.3 billion) in 2012 compared with 22 billion in the previous forecast in May.

Borrowing in T-bills will also increase next year.

($1 = 6.562 Swedish Crowns) (Reporting by Simon Johnson; Editing by John Stonestreet)