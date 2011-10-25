* Debt Office sees slower growth narrowing 2011, 2012
surpluses
* Says uncertain outlook means privatisation plans put on
ice
* Warns of risk euro zone crisis could be worse than
expected
* Sees rise in government borrowing
STOCKHOLM, Oct 25 Sweden will run a budget
surplus this year and next, weathering the impact of slowing
growth rates and lost income from planned state asset sales that
have now been put on ice, the country's Debt Office said on
Tuesday.
Unlike most of Europe, still fast-growing Sweden's public
finances are in robust shape, enabling the government to plan
extra spending to support growth as the global outlook
deteriorates.
The Debt Office said it expected the government to continue
to run a budget surplus even though the economy is slowing, and
the uncertain environment meant privatisation plans would be
deferred.
"Despite the slowdown, Swedish central government finances
continue to be stable," the Debt Office said in a statement.
"This is due to relatively low expenditure pressure, a
prudent fiscal policy and some continued increase in important
tax bases, such as consumption and gross wages."
The Office warned that should the euro zone not solve its
current debt problems, "there is an obvious risk that the crisis
will deepen and that the economic outlook will be considerably
worse".
The Debt Office forecast a surplus of 69 billion Swedish
crowns ($10.5 billion) this year, narrowing to 25 billion next
year due to lower tax revenues and higher spending on
unemployment benefits.
In its previous forecast in May it saw a budget surplus of
99 billion this year and 68 billion in 2012.
"The cut for 2012 was ... bigger than we had expected, but
that is explained by the fact they don't think there will be any
privatisation income from state companies," said Andreas
Jonsson, analyst at Nordea.
"That is a bit of a surprise given that as late as the
budget bill, the government calculated 15 billion in
privatisation income for 2012 and onward."
The Debt Office said the smaller surpluses would lead to an
increase in government borrowing.
Issuance of nominal government bonds will increase to 35
billion Swedish crowns ($5.3 billion) in 2012 compared with 22
billion in the previous forecast in May.
Borrowing in T-bills will also increase next year.
($1 = 6.562 Swedish Crowns)
(Reporting by Simon Johnson; Editing by John Stonestreet)