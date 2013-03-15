BRIEF-Kenon says it will provide loans to Qoros with reduction in guarantee obligations
* Kenon announces that it will provide loans to qoros together with a reduction in its back-to-back guarantee obligations
KARLSTAD, Sweden, March 15 Financial Markets Minister Peter Norman on Friday played down worries about high levels of household debt, one of the reasons the central bank has kept its key rate on hold at 1 percent rather than cutting it further.
"It (debt levels) isn't alarming. It is high. Sweden and households themselves would be in better shape if it was a bit lower," Norman told Reuters.
He said he did not believe Sweden should have a strict rule that mortgage borrowers make monthly repayments to bring down the size of their loans rather than just paying the interest.
He said amortization of loans was a good thing, but there were periods in life, such as unemployment, when paying off loans was not possible. (Reporting by Simon Johnson and Johan Sennero, editing by Patrick Lannin)
BAKU, March 11 Oil-rich Azerbaijan has left the Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (EITI) after a prominent international coalition suspended the ex-Soviet country's membership, the executive director of the Azeri state oil fund SOFAZ said.
March 10 Bank of America Corp has appointed Ricardo Fernandez Rebolledo as the head of its investment banking business in Mexico, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters on Friday.