STOCKHOLM Oct 26 A proposal to give the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority (FSA) the mandate to implement forced amortisation was rejected by a administrative court on Monday in the latest setback to plans to rein in household debt in Sweden.

The Swedish Administrative Court of Appeal in Jonkoping said it did not think FSA should have the right to impose such measures on individual households.

The decision was a non-binding opinion of the court required under Swedish regulations, and not a legal ruling.

"Forced amortisation addressed to individual households should be regulated by law. The issue has a direct and significant impact on the individual's finances and should not be subject to regular changes at agency level", the court wrote in a press statement.

This is the second time the court has rejected proposals to introduce forced amortisation and it can now take longer before any measures are introduced. Swedish households are among the most indebted in Europe.

