STOCKHOLM Dec 7 Swedish authorities have signed an agreement on cooperation, information sharing and knowledge exchange in order to boost crisis management capabilities and financial stability in the Nordic country, the central bank said on Wednesday.

"This agreement between the authorities describes their remits, tasks and roles both in the work of promoting financial stability and in crisis management," the Riksbank said in a statement on its website.

"The cooperation and information-sharing described in the Memorandum does not alter the responsibilities or the decision-making powers of the respective authorities in relation to their tasks," it added.

The memorandum was signed by representatives of the Swedish Ministry of Finance, the central bank, financial watchdog and debt office, the Riksbank said.

Swedish household debts are among the highest per capita in Europe, fuelling calls that authorities do more to stem the rise driven by soaring house prices and low interest rates. (Reporting by Niklas Pollard)