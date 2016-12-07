STOCKHOLM Dec 7 Swedish Financial Markets
Minister Per Bolund said on Wednesday there was a preparedness
to take further steps to handle soaring household debts if
needed and that the financial watchdog's upcoming expanded remit
would allow it to evaluate appropriate measures.
"We have a good base since the banks have stability that has
been built up by us raising capital requirements for them,"
Bolund told reporters after meeting representatives of the
Riksbank, debt office and financial watchdog in a stability
council meeting.
"But we are all the time analysing developments, both the
individual authorities and us at the ministry, and looking to
see if there is a need for further measures."
Bolund also repeated that he was open to the idea of
adjusting generous tax breaks on mortgage interest payments but
that this would require broad political agreement.
The watchdog, the Financial Supervisory Authority (FSA),
last week called on the government and central bank to do more
to curb soaring household debts amid a decade-long boom in house
price, saying tax breaks and ultra-low interest rates had
created a "greenhouse" for debt.
(Reporting by Johan Sennero, editing by Niklas Pollard)