By Simon Johnson and Niklas Pollard
STOCKHOLM, Oct 29 Sweden's central bank believes
it can avoid Japan's deflationary fate after cutting interest
rates to zero; critics say it no longer has any safety margin
should a shock hit the economy, and even compare its record with
U.S. policy mistakes of the 1930s.
Defying conventional economics, Sweden is enjoying one of
the healthiest growth rates in Europe even though the consumer
price index has been flat or fallen in every month but one this
year.
Far from holding off purchases in the expectation of lower
prices later, Swedes are snapping up current bargains thanks to
years of tax cuts, falling unemployment and a housing boom.
Nevertheless, the Riksbank felt the need to cut its repo
rate more than expected on Tuesday to zero. The central bank
also said it would delay tightening policy until the middle of
2016, aiming to ward off the kind of deflationary spiral which
condemned Japan to a "lost decade" of repeated recessions.
The Riksbank was quick to move after the global financial
crisis, raising rates in 2010 and 2011. Since then it has cut
them, but only slowly due its fears that rising household debt
would inflate a housing bubble.
This has drawn fierce criticism, including from a Deputy
Governor, Lars Svensson, who quit last year over the bank's
inaction. He drew parallels with the United States, where the
rolling back of reflationary policies that had helped to end the
Great Depression pushed the economy back into recession in 1937.
"The whole aggressive leaning-against-the-wind was a big
mistake, the Riksbank's 1937," he said in an email to Reuters.
Nobel laureate Paul Krugman has also accused the Riksbank of
being engaged in "sadomonetarist cliches".
Now the bank is playing catch-up. Rates are below the level
they were in 2009 at the height of the global financial crisis
when the economy contracted by more than 5 percent.
In contrast to the euro zone, which faces the risk of both
deflation and recession, Swedish economic growth is expected to
pick up to 1.9 percent this year - the Riksbank lifted its
forecast even as it cut rates. Public debt is modest at around
40 percent of GDP.
NO NEW JAPAN
"We are not going to be a new Japan because if you look at
growth in the Swedish economy over the last 5-6 years we have
had an economic development that is significantly stronger than
they have had in Japan," Riksbank Governor Stefan Ingves told
reporters after the latest interest rate decision.
"Where there is a similarity at the moment is that inflation
is too low. In other respects, we are completely different."
Some economists are unworried about the flat prices. "A lot
of people see it as quite a good situation. For those who have
jobs, it raises their purchasing power. I don't think it's a big
problem," Danske Markets economist Mikael Grahn said.
But others are perplexed by the weakness of consumer prices.
The European harmonised HICP measure, which excludes
owner-occupied housing, has been in positive territory but on a
downward trend, touching 0.0 percent in September.
"It is a bit hard to understand why," said Mats Dillen,
Director General of the National Institute of Economic Research.
"We have inflation that is a little lower than in the euro area
despite a better development in the economy, more traction in
the labour market and more oomph in trade."
The concern is that Sweden is walking a tightrope. While the
economy may be fine for now, any shock either at home or abroad
could push it into a Japanese-style quagmire.
"The problem at the moment is that we don't have any
margin," said Ake Gustafsson, an economist at Swedbank,
referring to the dangers of a shock such as a fall in house
prices. "If you are in negative territory too long economic
actors expect prices will continue to fall. It's then you get
this kind of serious downward spiral."
The Swedish crown has fallen almost 15 percent since the
start of the year against the dollar and 5 percent against the
euro. But this has not resulted in many imported goods becoming
more expensive. In September, food prices edged down 0.1 percent
on the year while clothing was down 1 percent.
"It is a pretty exceptional situation," said Hans Holmstedt,
purchasing director at Axfood, which owns 252 grocery
stores across the country and has annual sales of 37.5 billion
crowns ($5.1 billion).
Russia's ban on Western food imports, imposed in retaliation
against sanctions over the Ukraine crisis, has led to tumbling
prices for commodities such as dairy products, pork and
vegetables. Good harvests have also put pressure on grain
prices.
HOUSING WORRIES
Such subdued prices and the record low interest rates are
raising major concerns. Swedes have made liberal use of cheap
loans over the course of the housing boom. This has pushed
household indebtedness to above 170 percent of disposable
income, one of the highest levels in Europe.
A report by Swedish bank SEB said the rate cut could further
boost private lending and asset prices. But with responsibility
for curbing the debt binge recently shifted to other
authorities, the Riksbank is now focused on reviving inflation.
With rate cuts exhausted, the next step would be unorthodox
measures such as offering cheap long-term loans to banks and
private sector asset purchases, as the European Central Bank has
done. But amid brisk business activity, liquidity is not a
problem, economists said.
Ingves would not rule out unconventional measures this week
but said the Riksbank did not believe they would be necessary.
But with the development of prices still baffling economists and
pleasing consumers, it is best not to say never.
"If you had said to me a few years ago that we would have
this level of rates and this level of growth I would have said
not in my lifetime," said Annika Winsth, chief economist at
Nordea, the Nordic region's biggest bank.
(Additional reporting by Robin Vetter and Johan Ahlander;
Editing by Alistair Scrutton and David Stamp)