STOCKHOLM, March 23 The leader of the Swedish anti-immigration party, the Sweden Democrats, Jimmie Akesson, said in an extract of a TV interview released on Monday he planned to return from long-term sick leave next week.

The party was the biggest winner in last September's general election, but Akesson has been away on a sick leave for stress-related exhaustion since shortly after that.

"My ambition is that I will come back and start working after March 31," Akesson said in a part of an interview due to be aired on Friday that Sweden's SVT published on its web site on Monday.

The Sweden Democrats more than doubled their support to win 13 percent of the votes in September, but mainstream parties say they will not cooperate with them.

After the party blocked the centre-left government's budget, the government and the centre-right opposition parties struck a deal in December to ensure a minority administration could stay in power.

