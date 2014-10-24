UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
STOCKHOLM Oct 24 The Swedish military said on Friday that it had called of its search for a suspected foreign submarine in waters off Stockholm after a week-long hunt.
"This means the bulk of ships and amphibious forces have returned to port," the armed forces said in a statement, adding that some smaller forces would remain in the area. (Reporting by Simon Johnson; Editing by Alistair Scrutton)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts