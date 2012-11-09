STOCKHOLM Nov 9 Swedish Finance Minister Anders Borg said on Friday that the Nordic economy was experiencing a severe downturn but not a repeat of the problems caused by the 2008 financial crisis.

He spoke after industrial production data showed the biggest drop in output for three years. "We have a scenario where we are seeing a very sharp slowdown of the Swedish economy," he said on the sidelines of a parliament committee meeting.

" ... we have large downside risks in the global economy and we have seen further signs of this lately. Especially in the labour market we are now seeing a lot of redundancies. But we are not in the same situation we had in 2008."

Borg said the crown currency should act as a buffer in a downturn, but that high levels of household debt was keeping monetary policy tighter than needed and limiting the movement of the crown, which was problematic.

He also warned banks against paying unduly large dividends, saying this would be met by reviewing the risk weights which set the amount of capital they need to keep against loans.