STOCKHOLM Aug 17 Sweden should introduce
tougher mortgage repayment rules as soon as possible as rising
household debt levels risk leading to a financial crisis, the
heads of Sweden's central bank, financial watchdog and debt
office said on Monday.
Swedish authorities have fretted over rising household debt
levels - which at around 170 percent of disposable income are
among the highest in Europe - for years and current ultra-low
interest rates have made the problem more acute.
"Over the last year, household debt levels have risen by 7
percent which is considerably more than their incomes (have
risen)," the heads of the Riksbank, Financial Supervisory
Authority and debt office wrote in an article in daily Dagens
Nyheter.
"The trend could pave the way for a financial crisis."
Sweden has tried various ways in recent years to try to let
the steam out of the housing market, but prices have kept
rising.
Apartment prices have risen 20 percent in the last 12 months
and house prices by 13 percent, Riksbank Governor Stefan Ingves,
FSA General Director Martin Noreus and debt office head Hans
Lindblad wrote.
Earlier this year, the FSA was forced to drop plans to make
new mortgage borrowers pay more than just interest on their
debts after a judicial opinion questioned its legal power to
act.
The government has said tighter mortgage rules may not come
into force until summer 2016.
Last month, rating agency Fitch also pointed to systemic
risks presented by the housing market.
But it also said banks were well capitalised and were
mitigating the risks. Stress tests by the Riksbank also indicate
that households have strong debt-servicing capabilities, Fitch
said.
