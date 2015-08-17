STOCKHOLM Aug 17 Sweden should introduce tougher mortgage repayment rules as soon as possible as rising household debt levels risk leading to a financial crisis, the heads of Sweden's central bank, financial watchdog and debt office said on Monday.

Swedish authorities have fretted over rising household debt levels - which at around 170 percent of disposable income are among the highest in Europe - for years and current ultra-low interest rates have made the problem more acute.

"Over the last year, household debt levels have risen by 7 percent which is considerably more than their incomes (have risen)," the heads of the Riksbank, Financial Supervisory Authority and debt office wrote in an article in daily Dagens Nyheter.

"The trend could pave the way for a financial crisis."

Sweden has tried various ways in recent years to try to let the steam out of the housing market, but prices have kept rising.

Apartment prices have risen 20 percent in the last 12 months and house prices by 13 percent, Riksbank Governor Stefan Ingves, FSA General Director Martin Noreus and debt office head Hans Lindblad wrote.

Earlier this year, the FSA was forced to drop plans to make new mortgage borrowers pay more than just interest on their debts after a judicial opinion questioned its legal power to act.

The government has said tighter mortgage rules may not come into force until summer 2016.

Last month, rating agency Fitch also pointed to systemic risks presented by the housing market.

But it also said banks were well capitalised and were mitigating the risks. Stress tests by the Riksbank also indicate that households have strong debt-servicing capabilities, Fitch said.

(Reporting by Simon Johnson; editing by John Stonestreet)