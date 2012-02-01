(Adds Borg, background, details)
* Finmin Borg hopeful on outlook
* Factory PMI indicator picks up
* Ekholm calls for more rate cuts
* Eurozone crisis biggest risk for Sweden
By Aleks Tapinsh and Suvashree Dey Choudhury
RIGA/MUMBAI, Feb 1 Swedish policymakers on
Wednesday gave differing views on how much a fresh recession in
the euro zone would drag down their economy after new industry
figures pointed to a pick up in factory activity last month.
The country's finance minister said that the economic
outlook is showing signs of stabilising after recent actions in
the euro zone and a deal for Greece on debt restructuring would
prevent a further worsening.
"If we see continuous action now where Greece has to deliver
on their (debt restructuring) negotiations, and if the ECB
continues to support stability in the financial sector, I think
we are seeing some signs that the revision downwards for
forecasts has probably come to an end," Anders Borg said.
However, the deputy governor of the central bank repeated
her calls for further interest rate cuts to tackle a slowdown in
economic growth.
Sweden cut interest rates by 25 basis points in December,
the first cut since July 2009, responding to weak exports and
rising unemployment in the face of the economic slowdown in the
euro zone, the country's key trade partner.
An outspoken supporter of looser monetary policy on the
Sveriges Riksbank six-member Monetary Policy Council, deputy
governor at Karolina Ekholm had pushed for a 50 basis point cut
in December. Financial markets broadly expect the bank to cut by
another quarter point at its next meeting on Feb 15.
Ekholm said the focus would remain on inflation.
"If we have to make substantial downward revision to
inflation that would constitute a reason for cutting," Ekholm
told reporters on the sidelines of a conference organised by the
Reserve Bank of India.
The central bank said Ekholm was repeating views she gave at
the last policy meeting.
Sweden's economy is slowing more sharply than anticipated,
central bank policymakers said at their December meeting, but
minutes published in January showed the bank was in wait-and-see
mode on further reductions.
Recent economic indicators have been somewhat mixed.
Sweden's seasonally adjusted purchasing managers' index
rising on Wednesday to a 7-month high of 51.4 points for the
manufacturing sector in January, data compilers Silf and
Swedbank said, breaking above the 50 point line that marks the
difference between contraction and expansion.
On the other hand, exports are slowing and the economy is
expected to have contracted in the fourth quarter of last year
compared with the previous three-month period.
This year also looks weak.
The Riksbank in December forecast 1.3 percent growth in
2012. A leading economic think tank said it saw growth slowing
to just 0.6 percent this year and said recently there was a risk
for no growth at all.
"We are in the process of making a new forecast, but we have
made successive downward revisions to our forecast we did
before. We weren't looking at a recession for Sweden, but
certainly lower subdued growth than we did in December," Ekholm
said.
Sweden's strong public finances have stood in sharp contrast
to the debt problems plaguing southern Europe. That has driven
the country's crown currency to the highest levels in more than
a decade against the euro.
($1 = 6.8094 Swedish crowns)
(Writing by Henry Foy; Editing by Toby Chopra)