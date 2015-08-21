* Raises 2015, 2016 GDP forecasts

* Public finances seen improving

* Inflation seen averaging 1.0 pct in 2016

By Daniel Dickson and Johan Sennero

HARPSUND, Sweden, Aug 21 Sweden's economy will grow faster than previously expected but threats to recovery in Europe and a slowdown in China mean that there are large downside risks, the government said on Friday.

Sweden has been one of Europe's stars in recent years. It avoided the kind of austerity seen across much of the continent thanks to robust government finances, and ultra-low interest rates have supported strong domestic demand.

The government reckons the economy will expand 2.8 percent this year, faster than its June forecast of 2.6 percent, and growth is expected to remain high in the years ahead.

Growth in the euro zone is expected to be 1.3 percent in 2015.

"The years ahead are going to be better for Sweden," Finance Minister Magdalena Andersson told reporters. "Growth is picking up, unemployment is falling, government finances are getting better."

However, Andersson, who took over as finance minister in autumn last year as part of a minority centre-left government, said there were a number of clouds on the horizon.

"The downside risks are the dominant ones," she said. "The first is that there will be a hard landing in China."

Andersson also pointed to continued economic worries in the euro zone - not least Greece - a slowdown in neighbouring Norway and Finland and concern over asset prices in Sweden.

Earlier on Thursday, Riksbank First Deputy Governor Kerstin af Jochnick renewed the central bank's call for urgent measures to rein in rising household debt and surging house prices, which risk derailing the economy.

Both problems have been made more acute by ultra-low interest rates, currently -0.35 percent, adopted by the central bank to fight the risk of deflation.

Headline prices have been mostly flat of falling since the end of 2012, though the Riksbank says prices are now on the way up.

While the economic outlook is increasingly rosy, Andersson will keep a tight hold on spending. The Social Democrat-led government blames the previous centre-right administration - and former Finance Minister Anders Borg - for using state coffers to pay for income tax cuts at the expense of investment in welfare.

The country's public finance deficit - estimated to be 0.8 pct of GDP this year - is small by European standards, but Sweden has a target of running a 1 percent surplus in public finances, something it hasn't achieved since 2008.

At the same time, the government has an ambitious agenda to boost welfare spending and cut joblessness, aiming for the lowest unemployment rate in Europe by 2020.

Andersson said new spending in the coming budget for 2016 would be financed "crown for crown" through tax hikes.

Before October's budget, Andersson has disclosed plans to lower taxes on pensions and to introduce state subsidies for building new housing. The reforms will be financed by higher taxes on payrolls and on some savings products, fuel and lower rebates on household services.

(Reporting by Daniel Dickson and Johan Sennero, writing by Simon Johnson, editing by Niklas Pollard, Larry King)