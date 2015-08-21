* Raises 2015, 2016 GDP forecasts
* Public finances seen improving
* Inflation seen averaging 1.0 pct in 2016
By Daniel Dickson and Johan Sennero
HARPSUND, Sweden, Aug 21 Sweden's economy will
grow faster than previously expected but threats to recovery in
Europe and a slowdown in China mean that there are large
downside risks, the government said on Friday.
Sweden has been one of Europe's stars in recent years. It
avoided the kind of austerity seen across much of the continent
thanks to robust government finances, and ultra-low interest
rates have supported strong domestic demand.
The government reckons the economy will expand 2.8 percent
this year, faster than its June forecast of 2.6 percent, and
growth is expected to remain high in the years ahead.
Growth in the euro zone is expected to be 1.3 percent in
2015.
"The years ahead are going to be better for Sweden," Finance
Minister Magdalena Andersson told reporters. "Growth is picking
up, unemployment is falling, government finances are getting
better."
However, Andersson, who took over as finance minister in
autumn last year as part of a minority centre-left government,
said there were a number of clouds on the horizon.
"The downside risks are the dominant ones," she said. "The
first is that there will be a hard landing in China."
Andersson also pointed to continued economic worries in the
euro zone - not least Greece - a slowdown in neighbouring Norway
and Finland and concern over asset prices in Sweden.
Earlier on Thursday, Riksbank First Deputy Governor Kerstin
af Jochnick renewed the central bank's call for urgent measures
to rein in rising household debt and surging house prices, which
risk derailing the economy.
Both problems have been made more acute by ultra-low
interest rates, currently -0.35 percent, adopted by the central
bank to fight the risk of deflation.
Headline prices have been mostly flat of falling since the
end of 2012, though the Riksbank says prices are now on the way
up.
While the economic outlook is increasingly rosy, Andersson
will keep a tight hold on spending. The Social Democrat-led
government blames the previous centre-right administration - and
former Finance Minister Anders Borg - for using state coffers to
pay for income tax cuts at the expense of investment in welfare.
The country's public finance deficit - estimated to be 0.8
pct of GDP this year - is small by European standards, but
Sweden has a target of running a 1 percent surplus in public
finances, something it hasn't achieved since 2008.
At the same time, the government has an ambitious agenda to
boost welfare spending and cut joblessness, aiming for the
lowest unemployment rate in Europe by 2020.
Andersson said new spending in the coming budget for 2016
would be financed "crown for crown" through tax hikes.
Before October's budget, Andersson has disclosed plans to
lower taxes on pensions and to introduce state subsidies for
building new housing. The reforms will be financed by higher
taxes on payrolls and on some savings products, fuel and lower
rebates on household services.
(Reporting by Daniel Dickson and Johan Sennero, writing by
Simon Johnson, editing by Niklas Pollard, Larry King)