STOCKHOLM, June 13 Swedish companies see that
economic activity is still weak, but the situation has got
better and is expected to improve further, a central bank survey
showed on Thursday.
The survey included interviews with 36 companies employing
224,000 people and is used by the central bank as a gauge of
economic activity as it considers monetary policy. The bank held
its repo rate at 1.0 percent in April and next publishes a rate
decision on July 3.
"The assessment of recent developments is very wait-and-see:
it is 'very, very cautious optimism'," the central bank said in
a statement.
"Demand in Sweden is divided. Retail trade companies are
experiencing relatively good growth, while construction activity
is still weak," it added.
