STOCKHOLM, Sept 6 Sweden's Green Party hopes to
form a two-party government with the opposition Social Democrats
after a general election on Sept. 14, one of its leaders said on
Saturday, though nuclear power could be a stumbling block in
negotiations.
The Social Democrats, Green and Left parties held just a 4.5
point lead over the Alliance government according to one poll on
Friday, making it unlikely the Social Democrats and Greens could
form a stable administration alone.
A second opinion poll on the same day, however, showed the
three centre-left parties in an 11.6 percentage point lead.
"We are working to form a government consisting of us and
the Social Democrats," Gustav Fridolin, one the Green Party's
two spokespeople said in an interview.
"But we are open to talks if that wouldn't suffice,
including talks about forming a government with more parties."
Fridolin said the Left Party, the Centre or the Liberal
parties were possible partners. The two latter are junior
members of the incumbent government.
The Social Democrats have been coy about how they would form
a government if they are the biggest party after the election.
Social Democrat leader Stefan Lofven has said the Greens are
a "natural partner" but has held his distance from the Left
Party, which wants to raise income and corporate taxes and
exclude for-profit companies from welfare provision.
Lofven has held out an olive branch to the Centre and
Liberal parties - both part of the current government - but they
have rebuffed him.
One of Friday's polls gave the three opposition parties 45.0
percent to Alliance's 40.5 percent. The second gave them 48.5 to
the government parties' 36.9 percent.
In both polls the anti-immigrant Sweden Democrats were above
10 percent. They have voted mostly with the Alliance over the
last four years, making the prospects of a strong centre-left
government still unclear.
Even if the Social Democrats and Greens win enough votes to
hold a majority in parliament, there remain many points on which
the two parties differ.
One key area is nuclear power, which accounts for around 40
percent of Sweden's electricity production. The Green Party
wants Sweden to continue to shut down ageing nuclear plants.
"Our demand is that at least two reactors are decommissioned
during the next legislature," Fridolin said.
Lofven has said his party does "not intend to make any such
decision". He has not said whether he would support building
more reactors on the site of old ones, an option after
parliament passed such a bill in 2010.
"That we would sit in a government which builds new reactors
is completely impossible," Fridolin said.
Sweden has 10 nuclear reactors and has shut down two.
Another point of conflict could be labour laws.
The Social Democrats want to tighten rules to prevent
companies from employing cheap foreign labour and avoiding
industry-wide agreements on wages and conditions.
Fridolin said the Greens would not contribute to anything
that made Sweden - one of the most liberal countries in the OECD
when it comes to labour migration - "a more closed country".
He was open to changing laws to prevent migrant workers from
being exploited, "but not to prevent people from coming here."
