STOCKHOLM, Sept 26 Swedish Social Democrat leader Stefan Lofven said on Friday he was confident he could form a government and win support for a budget after this month's general election, but he faces governing a weak minority coalition.

Lofven emerged victorious in the election, but will only be able to count on the support of his own party and the Greens in a ruling coalition - depending on outside support of the Left Party and possibly smaller centre-right parties to pass bills.

Budget negotiations are expected to be tough as the Left Party has said a deal on restricting private firms operating in the welfare sector was a prerequisite for them to back a Social Democratic and Green budget.

In the discussions on forming a coalition government with the Green Party, one of the potential stumbling blocks is energy as the Greens want to close nuclear reactors.

Friday was the deadline for Lofven to present a broad outline of his government and to show it would have enough support to pass a budget.

"Discussions are ongoing and are done in such a spirit that I believe this is possible," Lofven told reporters after meeting the speaker of parliament.

Still, the anti-immigrant Sweden Democrats, who came third in the election, hold the balance of power and could bring down any government if they back an opposition finance bill.

The Sweden Democrat's leader Jimmie Akesson said last week his party could "be forced into a situation where, for political reasons, we have to chose a budget that is the least damaging", effectively threatening to bring a Social Democrat-led government down.

But most analysts believe Akesson will not risk sparking a new election.

The centre-right is closely knit together after being in office for eight years as a formal alliance, but deals are seen possible on areas such as immigration, energy and education.

Lofven also said he would be able to present a new government on Oct. 3.

