STOCKHOLM, Sept 14 Sweden's centre-left
opposition held a slim lead over the governing centre-right
coalition in the Nordic country's general election, but fell
short of an absolute majority, a telephone survey of voters
after polls had closed showed on Sunday.
The opposition of Social Democrats, Greens and Left Party
got 44 percent in broadcaster TV4's poll versus 43 percent for
Prime Minister Fredrik Reinfeldt's centre-right coalition.
The Feminist Initiative party which has said it would
support a centre-left government, stood at 4.4 percent, above
the 4 percent threshold to win seats in parliament.
The anti-immigration Sweden Democrats - shunned by all other
parties in parliament - polled at 8.3 percent.
While exit polls can give an indication of the final
outcome, they may also differ considerably as in Sweden's
European Union elections earlier this year.
