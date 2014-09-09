NYKOPING, Sweden, Sept 9 Sweden's Prime Minister Fredrik Reinfeldt said on Tuesday he was ready to strike deals with the opposition if neither wins a majority in Sunday's national election, easing fears of political stalemate.

Polls show that neither Reinfeldt's four-party centre-right government nor an alliance of leftist parties led by the Social Democrats will win a majority, giving the balance of power to the far-right Sweden Democrats, who look set to win 10 percent of votes.

"I definitely think one should have the attitude of seeking cooperation also in other policy areas," he said on a campaign bus south of Stockholm, referring to deals with the Green Party or other opposition parties. "That should always be tried where possible, to reach broad agreements." (Reporting by Daniel Dickson; Editing by Alistair Scrutton and Louise Ireland)