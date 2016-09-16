STOCKHOLM, Sept 16 Nord Stream-2, the company
planning to boost the supply of Russian natural gas to Germany,
started a process aimed at gaining official approval for its
1,200-km pipeline on Friday, saying it had submitted a permit
application to Sweden.
Russia's Gazprom and its European partners agreed
the Nord Stream-2 project last year, but critics say it could
limit supply routes and the energy security of the European
Union, which gets a third of its gas from Russia.
"Permit applications in the four other relevant
jurisdictions - Russia, Finland, Denmark and Germany - are
planned to be submitted early 2017," Nord Stream-2 said in a
statement.
The Swedish government said the application would be subject
to consultation and that Sweden would discuss the pipeline with
its Baltic neighbours.
During a recent visit to Sweden, U.S. Vice President Joe
Biden called the planned pipeline, which would stretch across
the Baltic, a "bad deal" for Europe.
European politicians, such as European Commission President
Jean-Claude Juncker, have also expressed scepticism about Nord
Stream-2, in which Gazprom is partnered by E.ON,
Wintershall, Shell, OMV and Engie
.
Gazprom's gas routes to Europe have become increasingly
politicised following Russia's annexation of Crimea in 2014 and
role in the Ukraine crisis.
Half of the gas the EU imports from Gazprom is pumped via
Ukraine. Nord Stream-2 would sideline the country as a gas
transit route, depriving it of billions of dollars in fees.
Nord Stream-2, due to open in 2019, should double the amount
of gas directly shipped from Russia to Germany.
