Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
STOCKHOLM, March 12 * Ericsson says wins upgrade order from Kuwait's Wataniya Telecom * Deal to upgrade the 2G and 3G radio access network will enable Kuwait's Wataniya Telecom to meet the increased demand for mobile data (Reporting by Stockholm newsroom, +4687001017)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)