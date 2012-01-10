STOCKHOLM Jan 10 The two Swedish
journalists sentenced by an Ethiopian court to 11 years in
prison for entering the country illegally and aiding a rebel
group have decided to seek clemency rather than appeal, they
were quoted as saying on Tuesday.
Reporter Martin Schibbye and photographer Johan Persson were
arrested in July after they entered Ethiopia's Ogaden province
from Somalia's semi-autonomous Puntland region with the outlawed
Ogaden National Liberation Front (ONLF) rebel group fighters.
"There is a tradition of clemency and pardon in Ethiopia and
we choose to trust that tradition," newspaper Svenska Dagbladet
quoted the men as saying in a short statement.
The journalists' Swedish lawyer was not immediately
available to comment and the Swedish Foreign Ministry declined
to comment.