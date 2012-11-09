* Dividends will be met with tighter risk rules-Borg

* Finmin says mortgage risk weights could be hiked

* Says household indebtedness must not rise

* Sees no compromise yet on EU banking union (Adds quotes detail, background)

STOCKHOLM, Nov 9 Swedish Finance Minister Anders Borg on Friday told the Nordic country's banks to stop paying shareholder dividends or they would face tighter capital rules, his latest broadside against the financial sector.

Sweden plans to impose capital requirements that would eventually be tougher than internationally agreed standards, seeking to boost the resilience of a financial sector that is one Europe's biggest relative to the size of the economy.

Against this backdrop, Borg warned the banking sector, which includes Nordea, Handelsbanken, Swedbank and SEB, to avoid any move that would shift out capital to owners.

"This is not a time to hand out money to shareholders or buy back stock," he told journalists on the sidelines of a meeting in parliament.

Sweden's centre-right finance minister has a history of verbally lashing the banks, a habit especially evident in the wake of the 2008 global financial crisis and which has seen him scorn high profits and returns enjoyed by banks.

The practise has helped underpin his popularity among many Swedes, but his detractors have often claimed his harsh rhetoric has rarely generated concrete measures to address the inequities that he decries.

The Swedish banking sector, which is almost four times the size of gross domestic product, is well capitalised on a European perspective, but policymakers have expressed worries over household debt after a decade-long lending boom.

One of the measures being discussed would be to raise the risk weights on mortgage borrowing that determine how much capital banks need to hold against those loans.

"Let me be very clear on this point - if the banks begin to discuss dividends we will tighten the risk weights," Borg said.

"We have high indebtedness and it must not increase. We must continue to carry out measures that ensure that the banking system becomes more stable. Capital requirements and risk weights are what is closest at hand right now."

Banking analysts, polled ahead of the Swedish banks recent third-quarter earnings reports, see all four of the big banks paying higher dividends for 2012 than 2011.

Nordea and SEB both declined to comment on Borg's remarks.

Tighter capital rules and banking supervision are being hashed out across Europe with euro zone members and outsiders like Sweden locked in talks on creating a banking union to help alleviate the region's debt crisis.

Borg said Sweden saw no compromise yet that would satisfy it, but added that one might be possible by a December deadline.

Sweden has objected to various aspects of the banking union plan and has stressed that it does not want its taxpayers' money to be used to bail out failing banks elsewhere in Europe. (Reporting by Niklas Pollard and Patrick Lannin, Editing by Alistair Scrutton and Toby Chopra)