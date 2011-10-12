STOCKHOLM Oct 12 The European Investment Bank could be used to help sort out problems in the banking sector, Sweden's finance minister said on Wednesday, as he and the country's foreign minister called for a wider European approach to solving debt and bank problems.

Sweden is not in the euro zone but is worried about the effects of the debt crisis on financial markets and access for banks to market funding. It is also very dependent on exports.

Finance Minister Anders Borg and Foreign Minister Carl Bildt said in an article in the Financial Times that Europe had a European not a euro zone banking system and as such needed a European solution to the crisis.

Speaking to journalists, Borg said Sweden had learnt from its mistakes in handling its own bank crisis in the 1990s.

"Exactly which instrument one chooses to use here is not the most important thing. It could be the EIB, it could be some other European institution," he said, also arguing that it needed to be an existing body that was used.

The EIB is the EU's investment arm and is owned by all 27 members of the bloc.

Involving it in resolving the crisis would effectively mean drawing non-euro zone members into paying the cost of a crisis which Britain, for example, has said must be solved by the euro zone's major states.

Borg also argued authorities should go through all the problems and involve an independent outside body to assess the value of assets and deals, pointing to Ireland's use of private consultancy Blackrock as one example. The authorities had to be ready to recapitalise banks at a market price or with haircuts, they said.

"One should not bail out shareholders," he said. The authorities had to be ready to take over banks so that they cannot make unreasonable profits or payouts to shareholders.

He said the European summit was approaching and that decisions were needed to stabilise the situation.

He said the EFSF euro zone bailout fund must have enough resources to handle even Italy and Spain and that a solution be found for worries over Greece and its debts. A back stop for the European bank system was also needed which makes clear how it can be recapitalised. (Reporting by Daniel Dickson; editing by Patrick Graham)