STOCKHOLM Feb 10 Sweden's central bank said on
Friday it supports the aim to achieve tax neutrality with an
additional payroll tax on financial services but said the
potential effects were hard to predict.
A government-appointed commission proposed in November an
additional 15 percent payroll tax for the financial services
sector, a move it said would raise as much as 7 billion Swedish
crowns ($795 million) a year for state coffers.
"There may be grounds to combine a possible implementation
of the proposal with a plan for monitoring and evaluation of its
effects," the Riksbank said in a written statement to the
finance ministry signed by board members and obtained by Reuters
under the freedom of information act.
