STOCKHOLM Oct 10 Sweden's finance minister said on Monday he wanted domestic banks to pay a tax that would go towards building up the country's foreign currency reserves in case of a funding squeeze in markets.

During the recent global financial crisis, Sweden's central bank had to act as lender of last resort, handing out billions of dollars to banks that could not get foreign currency from the market.

"Banks should pay a price for putting Sweden at risk in this way," Borg said in an interview on daily Svenska Dagbladet's website.

"I can imagine that we would do something that would resemble the stability fund, that is to say a tax on banks that goes to the Riksbank's foreign currency reserve," Borg told the paper.

Swedish banks already pay into a stability fund which can be used to bail out financial firms that hit trouble.

Borg told Reuters the government had not made a decision on whether to introduce a liquidity tax.

"This is one type of measure which would mean that we would be able to strengthen the Riksbank's currency reserve in the long term, but we need to look at it and come back," Borg told Reuters.

"However, it would have the effect that it would strengthen the Riksbank's muscles when it comes to handling such crises."

RIKSBANK SUPPORT

The idea of a liquidity tax is not a new one.

In May this year, Riksbank deputy governor Lars Nyberg said banks such as Nordea , Handelsbanken (SHBa.ST) and SEB (SEBa.ST) should pay for a dollar liquidity pool at the central bank that could be drawn on during crises.

Nyberg said that if 200 billion Swedish crowns ($30 billion) of reserves were needed to provide liquidity to the banks, the cost to taxpayers would be around 800 million crowns ($126 million) a year.

Sweden's foreign currency reserve is currently around 300 billion crowns.

Borg told the newspaper that banks in Sweden were too reliant on foreign funding.

"We have to move away from this. We must have capital rules and liquidity premia that make banks finance themselves in a more sustainable manner," he said. ($1 = 6.668 Swedish Crowns) (Reporting by Simon Johnson; Editing by Catherine Evans)