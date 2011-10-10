STOCKHOLM Oct 10 Sweden's finance minister said
on Monday he wanted domestic banks to pay a tax that would go
towards building up the country's foreign currency reserves in
case of a funding squeeze in markets.
During the recent global financial crisis, Sweden's central
bank had to act as lender of last resort, handing out billions
of dollars to banks that could not get foreign currency from the
market.
"Banks should pay a price for putting Sweden at risk in this
way," Borg said in an interview on daily Svenska Dagbladet's
website.
"I can imagine that we would do something that would
resemble the stability fund, that is to say a tax on banks that
goes to the Riksbank's foreign currency reserve," Borg told the
paper.
Swedish banks already pay into a stability fund which can be
used to bail out financial firms that hit trouble.
Borg told Reuters the government had not made a decision on
whether to introduce a liquidity tax.
"This is one type of measure which would mean that we would
be able to strengthen the Riksbank's currency reserve in the
long term, but we need to look at it and come back," Borg told
Reuters.
"However, it would have the effect that it would strengthen
the Riksbank's muscles when it comes to handling such crises."
RIKSBANK SUPPORT
The idea of a liquidity tax is not a new one.
In May this year, Riksbank deputy governor Lars Nyberg said
banks such as Nordea , Handelsbanken (SHBa.ST) and SEB
(SEBa.ST) should pay for a dollar liquidity pool at the central
bank that could be drawn on during crises.
Nyberg said that if 200 billion Swedish crowns ($30 billion)
of reserves were needed to provide liquidity to the banks, the
cost to taxpayers would be around 800 million crowns ($126
million) a year.
Sweden's foreign currency reserve is currently around 300
billion crowns.
Borg told the newspaper that banks in Sweden were too
reliant on foreign funding.
"We have to move away from this. We must have capital rules
and liquidity premia that make banks finance themselves in a
more sustainable manner," he said.
($1 = 6.668 Swedish Crowns)
(Reporting by Simon Johnson; Editing by Catherine Evans)