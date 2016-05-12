Fed approves Nordea Bank's application for New York branch
NEW YORK, April 13 The U.S. Federal Reserve said on Thursday that it has approved Nordea Bank AG's application to establish a bank branch in New York.
STOCKHOLM May 12 Sweden may need to take further measures to cool a red-hot housing market after the introduction of tighter mortgage rules next month, Finance Minister Magdalena Andersson said on Thursday.
She said rising borrowing and house prices were "worrying".
"It is naturally not possible to exclude that we will need to take additional measures in this area," Andersson told a parliamentary hearing.
On Thursday, the government approved new regulations from the FSA that tighten repayment requirements for new borrowers.
* Gibraltar Growth Corporation announces the proposed acquisition of LXR Produits de luxe international as its qualifying acquisition