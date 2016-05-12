STOCKHOLM May 12 Sweden may need to take further measures to cool a red-hot housing market after the introduction of tighter mortgage rules next month, Finance Minister Magdalena Andersson said on Thursday.

She said rising borrowing and house prices were "worrying".

"It is naturally not possible to exclude that we will need to take additional measures in this area," Andersson told a parliamentary hearing.

On Thursday, the government approved new regulations from the FSA that tighten repayment requirements for new borrowers.

(Reporting by Simon Johnson; Editing by Daniel Dickson)