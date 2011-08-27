(Adds quotes, details)

By Simon Johnson

STOCKHOLM Aug 27 The Swedish government's plans for a fifth round of income tax cuts, already dropped from the 2012 budget, are unlikely to be revived the following year because state finances will not be strong enough, the country's economy minister said on Saturday.

Earlier this month the centre-right government said it would not go through with a plan for income tax cuts that would have cost around 17 billion Swedish crowns ($2.7 billion) because of the worsening economic outlook.

On Friday, the government slashed its forecast for growth for 2012, although Sweden is still likely to remain one of the best performing economies in the European Union.

"I want to make it clear that this year we don't have room (in the budget) for an income tax cut," Finance Minister Anders Borg said in an interview on Swedish radio.

"I would also like to say that even next year -- if you look at the forecasts we have today -- we won't have room for any income tax cut."

The Finance Ministry has cut its forecast for GDP growth in 2012 to 1.3 percent from 3.8 percent, citing a weakening global outlook, and trimmed back expectations for 2011 to 4.1 percent from 4.6 percent.

State finances are seen in balance rather than showing a surplus of 1.8 percent of output. In 2013, the budget would post a small surplus of 0.8 percent of output rather than a previously estimated 2.8 percent.

"That we will be able to make large and broad based income tax cuts (in the 2013 budget)....I don't think is realistic," Borg said. "We need a safety margin."

Borg was also critical of banking group Swedbank's (SWEDa.ST) current share buyback programme given the uncertainties surrounding the economic situation in Europe and particularly the banking sector.

"In such a situation to begin to pay out capital, I think, is something that can be strongly questioned," Borg said.

"Instead, they should announce that they are ending those plans and focusing on consolidating their balance sheet."

Swedbank, currently one of the best capitalised banks in Europe, has roughly half fulfilled a mandate it got this year to buy back around 10 percent of outstanding shares.

The bank has only just recovered from the effects of the downturn, when its exposure to the recession-ravaged Baltic states pushed it into a 9.5 billion crown loss in 2009.

The bank was forced to go to shareholders twice for fresh capital and could only raise fresh funding on the market with a government guarantee.

($1 = 6.346 Swedish crowns)