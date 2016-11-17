STOCKHOLM Nov 17 Loosening euro zone budget rules and spending more to boost growth and jobs would put the bloc's recovery at risk, Sweden's finance minister said on Thursday.

On Wednesday, the European Union effectively urged Germany to spend more in an election year as Brussels moved further away from its mantra of austerity, pushing for euro zone countries to loosen their budgets for 2017.

"Now we are moving toward better growth in Europe. To start being careless again, I think, is completely the wrong way to go," Sweden's Magdalena Andersson told Reuters.

"I think it would put at risk the growth we have got." (Reporting by Simon Johnson and Johan Sennero; Editing by Louise Ireland)