STOCKHOLM Aug 15 Swedish banks are among Europe's strongest and are well placed to ride out the current market turmoil, the head of the country's markets watchdog said on Monday.

Shares in Nordic banks have underperformed the wider index this year, plunging in recent weeks on worries that Europe's debt crisis will lead to another liquidity crunch like that followed the collapse of Lehman Brothers.

Since 2008, however, Swedish banks have build up large capital buffers and extended funding profiles, putting them in a stronger position should the financial system freeze up.

"The financial markets have been a little turbulent (recently), but relative to other players, Swedish banks... have been hit much less than banks from other countries," Martin Andersson, General Director of Sweden's Financial Supervisory Authority told Reuters.

Andersson also said that the nature of the current turbulence was different than last time.

"We haven't the same mistrust of the financial system. Furthermore, then, the Baltic was hit hard by the crisis and that in its turn meant that the ability of Swedish banks to survive was put in question," he said.

"Today, Swedish banks are among Europe's strongest banks."

Swedbank (SWEDa.ST) and SEB (SEBa.ST) in particular were hit hard by a brutal recession in the Baltic states in 2009, which forced them to take large provisions to cover expected loan losses.

Swedbank made a near 10 billion Swedish crown operating loss for the year and was forced to enter a government scheme to guarantee its funding in the market.

Swedbank now has a core Tier 1 capital ratio of 14.8 percent, well above the minimum requirement and one of the highest levels in Europe.

LITTLE INSURANCE

While Sweden's banks are in a strong position, Andersson sounded a note of caution about the country's insurers.

"It is important to follow developments carefully ... because clearly the fluctuations we have seen in the market up to now have impacted insurance companies negatively," he said.

The FSA warned in October last year that though most life insurers' solvency levels were good, some were close to the margin.

It pointed to risks that continued low interest rates could make it difficult for some life insurance companies to meet their guaranteed commitments.

Since then, stock markets have fallen sharply, adding further pressure. (Writing by Simon Johnson; Editing by David Cowell)