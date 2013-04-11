* Sweden's FSA calls for better disclosure on risk weights

* Could look at sub-sector risk weights for corporate loans

* Says no big concerns about household lending growth

By Mia Shanley and Johan Ahlander

STOCKHOLM, April 11 The head of Sweden's financial watchdog, one of Europe's toughest regulators, said global banks should be more upfront about how they calculate risk if their capital ratios are to be credible to investors.

Sweden, whose banking assets are four times the size of the economy, has been a front-runner on the new Basel III regulatory framework, setting higher requirements for its lenders and asking them to meet them earlier than other countries.

At issue now for many global regulators and investors is that letting banks use their own risk models to calculate the buffers they need could undermine the confidence-boosting effect of higher capital ratios.

"I think you could do much more on the disclosure of the risk weights," Financial Supervisory Authority head Martin Andersson told Reuters in an interview. "It's a bit of a black box for a lot of people, what's happening in these models."

Banks set risk weights to reflect the likelihood of certain types of loans going bad. The higher the risk weight, the more capital banks need to squirrel away to cover possible losses.

Regulators have to okay banks' methods for calculating risk and Sweden recently tightened guidelines by proposing a mortgage risk weight floor of 15 percent for its banks, much higher than the average level they had previously been using.

Andersson ruled out a similar measure for corporate loans, but said the FSA could consider a risk weight floor for certain types of company loans, though he saw no immediate need.

With debt levels at around 170 percent of disposable income - making Swedish households among the most indebted in Europe - continued growth in borrowing is also on the FSA's and the central bank's radar.

Andersson said levels had appeared to stabilise, with lending up 4.6 percent in February from a year ago, a touch higher than the previous month but well below the double-digit increases seen in the run-up to the financial crisis.

"It's probably quite in line with the economic development, so I wouldn't say it's a big concern we feel we need to do something about now," he said.

"We should let the new risk weight floors kick in and see what the effects will be, but we will monitor it closely."

Swedish banks such as Nordea - the region's biggest - Handelsbanken, SEB and Swedbank pulled through the financial crisis relatively unscathed thanks to early moves to secure capital and scale back risky lending.

Despite moderate lending growth, the banks have shown healthy profitability by keeping operational and borrowing costs down. Their discipline is starting to pay off.

All the banks have raised their dividend payout ratios and investors hope the banks will return additional capital through extra payouts or buybacks as regulations become clearer and as models are approved.

Nordea and Swedbank are still waiting for the green light from the FSA on their own internal models. Swedbank expects risk weighted assets could be reduced by up to 50 billion crowns ($7.7 billion) if the FSA accepts its models, freeing up several billion crowns for shareholders.

Andersson would not say when the approvals would come, but said recent concerns over risk calculations could mean that, in general, the assessment process would take longer than before.

"I still think that a risk-weight system is the right one but we need to question things perhaps a bit more than we have in the past and not take just everything that has been presented as a given," he said. (Reporting by Mia Shanley and Johan Ahlander; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)