STOCKHOLM May 15 A recent report on household debt by Sweden's central bank has not changed the view of Sweden's financial watchdog on the scope of the problem, the FSA's General Director said on Thursday.

"It (the study) complements the analysis we have done because it looks at the whole population," FSA Director General Martin Andersson told reporters.

"At the same time, it confirms the picture we have seen and that means that we feel secure in our analysis."

Earlier this month the Riksbank published a study of lending figures from Sweden's eight biggest banks which showed low- and middle-income wage earners are deeper in debt than previously thought. (Reporting by Johan Ahlander; Editing by Simon Johnson)