STOCKHOLM May 15 A recent report on household
debt by Sweden's central bank has not changed the view of
Sweden's financial watchdog on the scope of the problem, the
FSA's General Director said on Thursday.
"It (the study) complements the analysis we have done
because it looks at the whole population," FSA Director General
Martin Andersson told reporters.
"At the same time, it confirms the picture we have seen and
that means that we feel secure in our analysis."
Earlier this month the Riksbank published a study of lending
figures from Sweden's eight biggest banks which showed low- and
middle-income wage earners are deeper in debt than previously
thought.
