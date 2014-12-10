Norway keeps countercyclical capital buffer for banks unchanged
OSLO, March 16 Norway will not make additional changes to its countercyclical capital buffer requirement for banks, the finance ministry said in a statement on Thursday.
STOCKHOLM Dec 10 Resilience in the Swedish financial system is satisfactory but banks' need for market funding and high levels of household debt are vulnerabilities, the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority said on Wednesday.
Swedish household debt levels are among the highest in Europe, at around 170 percent of disposable income, and policymakers have introduced several measures in recent years to dampen credit growth and household indebtedness.
"The major banks' need for funding from the market and the substantial debts of households are, at the same time, vulnerabilities that must be monitored and counteracted," the watchdog said in its bi-annual financial stability report. (Reporting by Daniel Dickson; editing by Jason Neely)
OSLO, March 16 Norway will not make additional changes to its countercyclical capital buffer requirement for banks, the finance ministry said in a statement on Thursday.
* Five oaks investment corp. Reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results and announces second quarter 2017 common and preferred stock dividends
* Says it will sell 70 percent stake in a Shenzhen-based real estate subsidiary at 317 million yuan to a Zhuhai-based landscaping works company