BRIEF-Bethunes Investments announces initiatives to lower costs
* To lower costs for year ahead, board appointed Christopher Swasbrook - chairman of bil with additional executive responsibilities
STOCKHOLM Dec 1 Sweden's financial watchdog warned of growing risks to economic stability from soaring household debts on Tuesday and said there should be readiness to take further measures to address the vulnerability ahead.
The Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority (FI) said in its twice-yearly stability report that it was good an amortisation requirement for mortgage loans could be in place in the middle of next year and left the door open to further steps.
"FI has mentioned a debt-to-income ratio ceiling as a potential further measure and also points to the need for FI's powers of authority to be clarified," it said in a statement.
Concerns among fiscal and monetary policy makers have grown in recent years over risks related to a more than decade-long surge in household debts amid a boom in house prices.
The FI said already late on Monday that risk weights at Sweden's banks needed to be raised. (Reporting by Niklas Pollard and Johannes Hellstrom)
* To lower costs for year ahead, board appointed Christopher Swasbrook - chairman of bil with additional executive responsibilities
MEXICO CITY, April 6 Mexico's Grupo Financiero Inbursa said on Thursday that its subsidiary, Banco Inbursa, had issued a 10-year bond on international markets for $750 million.
JOHANNESBURG, April 7 Thousands of marchers are due to protest in major South African cities against President Jacob Zuma on Friday, demanding he quit after a cabinet reshuffle triggered the latest crisis of his presidency.