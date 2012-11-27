STOCKHOLM Nov 27 The head of Sweden's Financial
Supervisory Authority said on Tuesday it could consider
requiring borrowers pay down their housing loans or even tougher
mortgage rules if credit growth rises too fast.
"If household lending takes off because interest rates are
so low, then we have to act in time," Martin Andersson said at a
bank seminar.
Asked what measures the regulator could consider, Andersson
said: "Capital requirements, amortisation demands, and
loan-to-value ratio requirements can be toughened. What we see
today looks good, but we are following developments closely."
