BRIEF-BB&T increases prime lending rate to 4.25 pct from 4.00 pct
* bb&t corp says it is increasing its prime lending rate to 4.25 percent from 4.00 percent, effective immediately Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
STOCKHOLM, April 6 Tighter mortgage rules introduced last year in Sweden have had a cooling effect on the housing market, the country's financial watchdog said on Thursday.
"Households with new mortgages are borrowing less and are buying cheaper properties, but the risks from heavily indebted households remains," the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority said in a statement accompanying its annual survey of the mortgage market.
The watchdog has long warned of unsustainable growth in property prices and mortgage lending. Last year, it made it mandatory for most new borrowers to pay down the principal on mortgage loans. (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom; Editing by Simon Johnson)
June 14 Avon Products Inc Chief Executive Sheri McCoy is expected to step down, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.
* Entered into an agreement to acquire a capesize bulk carrier built in 2010 at STX in Korea at price of $28.85 million