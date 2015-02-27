* Swedish Q4 GDP +2.7 pct y/y, +1.1 pct q/q

* Stronger than expected data highlights cbank crown worries

* Some say Riksbank monetary policy has gone too far (Adds background, quotes)

By Johan Sennero and Daniel Dickson

STOCKHOLM, Feb 27 Sweden's economy grew at the fastest pace in more than three years in the fourth quarter, presenting the Riksbank with a conundrum of whether to cut rates further to battle deflation.

The stronger growth could help push inflation up through higher wages, but it also boosts the attractiveness of the crown at a time when the central bank is seeking a weaker currency to help raise prices.

The crown strengthened as much as 8 ore versus the euro after the growth data. By 1123 GMT it stood at 9.37 to the euro.

"This (data) might have the paradoxical effect that the Riksbank might have to act again, despite the strong economy," said Magnus Alvesson, an economist at Swedbank.

"The Riksbank has backed itself into a corner by being so clear on how important the crown is," Alvesson added.

Sweden's economy grew 2.7 percent from a year earlier in the fourth quarter, the data showed, versus an expected 1.5 percent seen in a Reuters poll. The previous quarter was also revised upwards.

However, the strong figures could also ease some fears that upcoming wage negotiations will result in meagre salary increases due to lower inflation expectations.

"If industry is doing well and the job market is strong, it is easier to ask for higher wages, which will push up inflation," SEB analyst Olle Holmgren said.

Some say the Riksbank went too far this month when it introduced negative interest rates, launched a bond buying programme and said it was ready to do more at short notice to battle deflation.

Data published this month showed Swedish consumer prices continued to fall in January.

Sweden's economy is one of the best performing in Europe and even lower borrowing costs from the current levels would not help much in pushing inflation higher, said Lars-Goran Orrevall, head of insurer Skandia's capital management firm.

"If you use such extreme measures when you may not have the ability to influence inflation much, then you have to think about whether there are any other negative consequences of what you do," he said. "I think they have gone too far now."

Separately, fresh data showed economic growth in neighbouring Denmark also beat expectations in the fourth quarter of 2014, growing 1.3 percent on the year. (Editing by Niklas Pollard and Gareth Jones)