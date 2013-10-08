(Corrects to show Getinge's profit forecast included restructuring and other expenses after company misstated this)

STOCKHOLM Oct 8 Swedish medical technology group Getinge issued on Tuesday a profit warning and said pretax profit for the third quarter would amount to 560 million to 570 million Swedish crowns ($87 million to $89 million).

The company said it was hit by factors such as an unfavourable product mix, delays in creating cost synergies following its TSS acquisition, and a US Medical Device tax and negative exchange rate effects.

For the full year, the firm said organic volume growth would still exceed 2012 and amount to 3 to 4 percent. Profit before tax for the full year is estimated to total 3 billion to 3.2 billion Swedish crowns including restructuring expenses and other non-recurring expenses. ($1 = 6.4222 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom; Editing by Kevin Liffey)