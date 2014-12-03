(Repeats without changes to additional alert)
STOCKHOLM Dec 3 Swedish Prime Minister Stefan
Lofven said on Wednesday he would call a snap election for March
next year following the defeat in parliament of his minority
centre-left cabinet's first budget.
The crisis was sparked as the unaligned anti-immigration
Sweden Democrats, who hold the balance of power, effectively
blocked the budget while vowing to resist any finance bill
unless the Nordic country tightened its generous asylum policy.
"This is in order to let voters make a choice in the face of
this new political landscape," Lofven told a news conference.
Lofven said the elections would be held on March 22 next
year.
(Reporting by Niklas Pollard and Simon Johnson)