* Centre-left govt has limited room to purse leftist agenda
* Plans to reverse income tax cuts will be hard to push
through
* Policy deadlock could push more voters to fringe parties
By Simon Johnson
STOCKHOLM, April 10 Swedes face tax rises in
this month's budget, but the coalition's fragile hold on power
will limit scope for a more radical shift to the left and the
potential unravelling of years of market-oriented reforms.
Prime Minister Stefan Lofven in his election campaign last
year pledged sweeping change after eight years of income tax
cuts that were widely seen as undermining the country's welfare
safety net.
But just months into office, his minority government's first
budget - watered down after coalition partner the Greens opposed
some tax hikes - was voted down by parliament.
The revised budget on April 15 will hike energy taxes and
remove tax breaks for firms hiring young workers, to raise
around 28 billion crowns ($3.25 billion) for spending on
welfare, schools and housing, the government says.
It will be passed after Lofven cut a deal late last year,
known as the December Agreement, in which centre-right
opposition parties agreed not to block future budgets.
But his election promise to partially reverse income tax
cuts introduced by the previous Alliance coalition, which could
come in a finance bill in the autumn, will be much harder to
squeeze through.
Without further tax hikes Lofven will be short of the funds
to restore the country's welfare state and cut unemployment from
around 8 percent to below Germany's 4.8 percent.
Right-wing columnists are already calling the December
Agreement a betrayal and some opposition politicians want it
scrapped now.
"How can I explain a policy to my voters that I don't
believe in?" said Finn Bengtsson, a lawmaker from the Alliance's
biggest party, the Moderates.
During the election campaign Magdalena Andersson, now
finance minister, said the tax take could rise by around 1
percent of gross domestic product under a government led by
Lofven's Social Democrats.
"It is not about cutting taxes for those who make the most,
it is about investing for the future," Andersson told Reuters
this week.
The National Institute of Economic Research forecasts the
deficit in public finances will narrow to 1.5 percent of GDP
this year, from 2.1 percent last year, helped by expected
economic growth of 3.1 percent.
This month's budget will also raise taxes on savings funds
and chip away at middle-class perks including a tax break for
home renovation, but with a minority of seats in parliament, the
coalition has limited room for a more sweeping policy shift.
"There will be moves to a more redistributive and a slightly
more left-wing economic agenda, but I can't really see any
lurches to the left in the pipeline," said Nicholas Aylott,
associate political science professor at Sodertorn University.
Policy deadlock, however, could leave disenchanted voters
with nowhere to turn but the political fringes.
"This could be a gift situation for the Sweden Democrats,"
said Aylott, referring to the anti-immigration party that more
than doubled its support in last September's election and wants
to cut the annual number of asylum seekers by 90 percent.
Lofven could even be forced to call an election later this
year if the December Agreement falls apart, although analysts
see another vote as unlikely.
A new election, in any case, would probably give neither
bloc a majority and all parties are worried it would lead to
further gains for the Sweden Democrats.
While Sweden's triple-A rated economy is outpacing most of
Europe, there are risks to what could be years of relative
stasis.
The OECD has pointed to a slowdown in productivity growth,
falling educational standards and labour market rigidities which
have kept unemployment high.
Integrating record numbers of asylum seekers - up to 105,000
this year - is also creating problems, while some economists
argue historically low borrowing costs are a chance to invest in
future growth.
But with all parties engaged in an armed truce, little
progress is likely.
"The whole of the political establishment is trapped in a
deadlock. Right now it is tough to govern," said Magnus
Blomgren, professor of political science at Umea University.
