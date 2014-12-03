STOCKHOLM Dec 3 Sweden's parliament voted down
the minority centre-left coalition's budget proposal on
Wednesday sparking a government crisis and raising the chance
Prime Minister Stefan Lofven will call a snap election for early
next year.
Lofven has not said what he would do if he lost the vote.
He could call a snap election or resign and hope the
parliament speaker picks him to form a new government with
enough support to pass a budget. If no party can form a stable
government, there would automatically be a new election.
Lofven will hold a press conference later today.
(Reporting by Johan Sennero and Daniel Dickson)