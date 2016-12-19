BRIEF-Daito Trust's group pretax profit apparently topped 100 bln Yen in April-Dec period - Nikkei
* Daito Trust Construction's group pretax profit apparently topped 100 billion yen ($882 million) in the April-December period - Nikkei
STOCKHOLM Dec 19 Sweden will cut taxes on stock options payments for employees in small start-ups in a bid to boost investment and jobs, the government said on Monday.
The new rules, due to come in from Jan. 2018, follow criticism from music streaming company Spotify and other firms, that Sweden's high taxes make it hard for start-ups to attract competent staff.
The centre-left coalition said that, as long as the European Commission approves the changes, stock options would be taxed as capital gains when cashed in, rather than as straight income.
Capital gains are taxed at 30 percent in Sweden against income tax that can be as high as 60 percent.
The tax break will be available for companies with up to 50 employees, sales of up to 80 million crowns ($8.5 million) and be available for up to 10 years, Finance Minister Magdalena Andersson, Markets Minster Per Bolund and Enterprise Minister Mikael Damberg said in a signed article in business daily Dagens Industri.
In April last year, Spotify said it would focus recruitment outside its home base in Sweden due to worries about getting the right staff.
In an open letter to the government, Spotify founders Daniel Ek and Martin Lorentzon said expansion in Sweden was hampered by a lack of available housing and computer programmers and by high taxes on stock options.
With more than 40 million subscribers and revenues in 2015 of 1.9 billion euros, Spotify would be too large to benefit from the changes. ($1 = 9.3369 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Simon Johnson)
* Daito Trust Construction's group pretax profit apparently topped 100 billion yen ($882 million) in the April-December period - Nikkei
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) MILAN/LONDON, January 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has withdrawn Banco Popolare's (Popolare) and Banca Popolare di Milano's (BPM) ratings following their merger into Banco BPM S.p.A., which became effective on 1 January 2017. Fitch has also affirmed and withdrawn the ratings of the outstanding rated debt originally issued by both banks, which was transferred to the new parent upon the merger. Fitch has also affirmed and withdrawn the r
* Decided to buy back up to 300,000 outstanding shares of the company, around 4.37 percent of share capital and to buy back shares of Heidelberger Beteiligungsholding AG, in a voluntary public purchase offer at a purchase price of 2.70 euros per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)