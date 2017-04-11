Tages Capital says PSAM to manage one of its funds
June 15 European asset manager Tages Capital said on Thursday that P. Schoenfeld Asset Management (PSAM) would replace Fore Research & Management LP as manager of one of its existing funds.
STOCKHOLM, April 11 Handelsbanken's chairman Par Boman has been questioned by prosecutor regarding suspicions of receiving bribes related to hunting trips by forest industry company Holmen, the Swedish bank said on Tuesday.
"These suspicions are, in my opinion, groundless," Boman said in a statement.
Holmen said in January that its chairman Fredrik Lundberg was told by a prosecutor he was suspected of offering a bribe related to hunting events arranged by the company. (Reporting by Olof Swahnberg, editing by G Crosse)
PARIS, June 15 Plane giants are preparing to squeeze the last drop out of a once raging torrent of airplane orders without the razzmatazz of recent years, as the aerospace industry heads to a belt-tightening Paris Airshow looking for new sources of revenue.
* Political crisis may impact tax reform, fiscal gap (Adds no-confidence vote due next week)