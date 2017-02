STOCKHOLM, April 20 Sweden's Handelsbanken reported first-quarter operating profit below expectations on Wednesday as it took a provision for early retirement of staff.

Operating profit in the quarter was marginally higher at 4.97 billion Swedish crowns ($614 million) compared to a year-ago 4.96 billion, lagging a mean forecast of 5.29 billion seen in a Reuters poll of analysts.

The bank said it was taking a provision of 700 million crowns, mainly for early retirement of staff. ($1 = 8.0892 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Johan Ahlander; editing by Niklas Pollard)