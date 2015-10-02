STOCKHOLM Oct 2 Sweden's financial services watchdog said on Friday that banking group Handelsbanken should have a core Tier 1 capital ratio of 18.1 percent at the end of this year.

Handelsbanken's reported core equity Tier 1 ratio was 21.3 percent at the end of the second quarter 2015, Financial Supervisory Authority said.

Tier 1 capital is a core buffer that can be used to absorb losses and consists of equity capital and reserves.

The FSA assesses the capital requirement for banking groups after performing a Supervisory Review and Evaluation Process.

Nordea, the Nordic region's biggest bank, is expected to have a core Tier 1 capital ratio of 15.4 percent at the end of the third quarter.

