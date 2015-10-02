STOCKHOLM Oct 2 Sweden's financial services
watchdog said on Friday that banking group Handelsbanken should
have a core Tier 1 capital ratio of 18.1 percent at the end of
this year.
Handelsbanken's reported core equity Tier 1 ratio was 21.3
percent at the end of the second quarter 2015, Financial
Supervisory Authority said.
Tier 1 capital is a core buffer that can be used to absorb
losses and consists of equity capital and reserves.
The FSA assesses the capital requirement for banking groups
after performing a Supervisory Review and Evaluation Process.
Nordea, the Nordic region's biggest bank, is
expected to have a core Tier 1 capital ratio of 15.4 percent at
the end of the third quarter.
