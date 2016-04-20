(Adds details)
STOCKHOLM, April 20 Sweden's Handelsbanken
reported first-quarter operating profit below
expectations on Wednesday as it took a provision for early
retirement of staff.
Operating profit for Handelsbanken, one of Sweden's biggest
mortgage banks, rose marginally in the quarter to 4.97 billion
Swedish crowns ($614 million) compared to 4.96 billion a year
ago, lagging a mean forecast of 5.29 billion seen in a Reuters
poll of analysts.
Net interest income, which includes income from mortgages,
fell 2 percent to 6.80 billion crowns from 6.92 billion a year
ago and 6.90 billion in the poll.
Commission income also fell, easing 6 percent to 2.17
billion crowns, missing analysts' expectations of 2.28 billion
crowns.
The overall result was helped by a huge rise in net gains on
financial transactions, which rose to 1.16 billion crowns
compared to 428 million a year ago.
The bank said it was taking a provision of 700 million
crowns, mainly for early retirement of staff. The measures are
expected to be fully implemented by year-end 2017, reducing
expenses by 600 to 700 million crowns per year.
Handelsbanken also said it had entered into an agreement to
buy Dutch asset management company Optimix, with assets under
management of around 2 billion euros.
($1 = 8.0892 Swedish crowns)
(Reporting by Johan Ahlander; Editing by Sunil Nair)