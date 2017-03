STOCKHOLM, July 17 Sweden's Handelsbanken reported on Thursday second-quarter operating profit above expectations thanks to lower loan losses and a boost from dividend income.

Operating profit in the quarter rose to 5.1 billion Swedish crowns ($747 million), beating a mean forecast for 4.8 billion seen in a Reuters poll of analysts and compared with 4.7 billion in the year-earlier period.

($1 = 6.8254 Swedish Crowns) (Reporting by Mia Shanley and Johan Ahlander)