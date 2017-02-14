STOCKHOLM Feb 14 Swedish home prices increased
3.2 percent in January from December and 8.6 percent from a year
earlier, the Nasdaq OMX Valueguard-KTH Housing Index (HOX)
showed on Tuesday.
Apartment prices were up 7.9 percent year-on year, and
single-family home prices 9.0 percent.
The HOX index is based on a statistical model that
compensates for different types of homes sold during various
periods to give a better picture of underlying price trends.
A boom in Swedish home prices since the late 1990s has
driven up household debt to some of the highest levels in
Europe.
(Stockholm Newsroom)